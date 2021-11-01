Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.66, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.55-11.65 EPS.

SPG stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 2,591,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

