Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

