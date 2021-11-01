SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.97

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.97 and last traded at $267.37, with a volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.89.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6,622.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,874. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 299.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

