SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SITM opened at $264.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6,622.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21. SiTime has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $265.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,343 shares of company stock worth $15,382,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

