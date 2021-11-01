Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.13 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.