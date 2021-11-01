Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,385. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.