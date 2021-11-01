Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.