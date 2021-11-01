Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Skillz has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.63. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.