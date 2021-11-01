Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,835.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $527,132.57 and $17,835.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

