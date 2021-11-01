Smoothy Achieves Market Capitalization of $783,427.64 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $783,427.64 and $665,747.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

