SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.38.

TSE SNC traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,551. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$18.83 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.29.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

