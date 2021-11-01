Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.19 Million

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post sales of $665.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,660. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

