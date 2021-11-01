Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

