Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
