Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.

Sodexo stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

