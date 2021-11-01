Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.8 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.