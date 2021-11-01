Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $32.62

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $34.32. Sonos shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 27,429 shares.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 824,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

