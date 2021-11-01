Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,428. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

