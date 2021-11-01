Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEYF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

