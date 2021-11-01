Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEYF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.