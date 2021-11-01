South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.39% of South Plains Financial worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

