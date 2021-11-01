Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

