SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SP Plus has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 7.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.