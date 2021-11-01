SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $538,273.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00100851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,274.74 or 1.00126338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.38 or 0.06943162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022332 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

