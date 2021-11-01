Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.34 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $28.80 million and $1.19 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00100851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,274.74 or 1.00126338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.38 or 0.06943162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022332 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

