SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $359.98

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $359.98 and last traded at $359.63, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

