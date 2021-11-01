SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,022,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 105,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

