SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 260,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

