SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $165.91 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $167.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.95.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

