Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $152.76 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00061375 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.