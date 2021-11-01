Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

SPLK traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,126. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

