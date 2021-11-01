Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.64.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.03. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.