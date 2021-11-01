Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

