SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.9-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $20.39 on Friday, reaching $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 744,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.