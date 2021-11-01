Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 40,137 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

