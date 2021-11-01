Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.01 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,494 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

ALB stock opened at $250.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

