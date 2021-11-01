Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

