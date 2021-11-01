Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

