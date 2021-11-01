Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 144,205 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 682.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,205 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Vision worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in National Vision by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

