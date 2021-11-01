Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,872,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $119.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock worth $16,951,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

