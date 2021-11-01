Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Squarespace has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, analysts expect Squarespace to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Squarespace stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.