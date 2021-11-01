SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 8742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

