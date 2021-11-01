STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 154,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of STAAR Surgical worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 53.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

