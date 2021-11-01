Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $754.02

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $754.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.