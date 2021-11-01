Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGBLY opened at $8.92 on Monday. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

