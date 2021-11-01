Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to gain from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, and innovation efforts. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to Stanley Black’s earnings per share in 2022. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 12.15%, while decreasing 4.2% year over year. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $10.90-$11.10 per share, down from $11.35-$11.65 mentioned earlier. Organic sales growth is expected to be 16-17% versus 16-18% stated earlier. However, labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to create headwinds of $690 million in 2021, up from $460 million mentioned earlier. Weakness in the Industrial segment and high debts might also ail. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

SWK traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $166.72 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.