State Street Corp Acquires 216,318 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.99% of Hancock Whitney worth $192,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

HWC opened at $49.48 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

