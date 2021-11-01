State Street Corp Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $186,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

