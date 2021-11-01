State Street Corp Purchases 637,289 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.84% of SLM worth $181,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

