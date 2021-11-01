State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $178,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $98.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

