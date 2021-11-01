Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.78 and last traded at $64.14. 25,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,219,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.