Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.94 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.